UK banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 15.8% in June 2022

The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 15.8% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.26% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.13% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 1.3% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.91% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.28% in June 2022, registering a 32.26% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.35% share, a decrease of 10.53% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.12%, registering a 14.67% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.94%, down 49.68% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 30.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Barclays posted 194 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 44.57% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 176 jobs and a 35.29% drop. Citigroup with 89 IT jobs and Lloyds Banking Group with 63 jobs, recorded a 3.49% growth and a 28.57% growth, respectively, while NatWest Group recorded a decline of 27.66% with 34 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.17%, down by 26.62% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.6% share, registered a decline of 16.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.56% share, down 69.33% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 5.67%, recording a month-on-month decline of 21.25%.