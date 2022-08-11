UK banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.2% in July 2022

The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 0.2% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.09% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.37% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.74% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.24% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.43% in July 2022, registering a 12.69% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.54% share, an increase of 9.55% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.93%, registering a 22.81% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.83%, down 4.12% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 27.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Barclays posted 204 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 8.11% over the previous month, followed by Lloyds Banking Group with 89 jobs and a 34.85% growth. Citigroup with 76 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 66 jobs, recorded an 18.28% decline and a 72.5% decrease, respectively, while NatWest Group recorded an increase of 15.79% with 44 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.82%, down by 5.65% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.68% share, registered a decline of 8.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.19% share, down 3.95% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.31%, recording a month-on-month decline of 48.68%.