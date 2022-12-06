UBS Group’s IT hiring activity declines 6.1% in November 2022

Switzerland-based company UBS Group ’s IT hiring declined 6.1% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.28% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.31% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.51% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops UBS Group IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by UBS Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 56.54% in November 2022, and an 8.06% rise over October 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.03% in November 2022, and registered growth of 35.71%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.35% in November 2022, a 25.93% rise from October 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at UBS Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 42.19% share, which marked a 14.94% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 41.35%, registering a 42.03% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 14.77% share and a 2.78% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.27% and a month-on-month increase of 50%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.42%, registering a 50% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 27% share in November 2022, a 72.97% growth over October 2022. Switzerland featured next with a 16.03% share, up 22.58% over the previous month. US recorded a 14.77% share, a decline of 2.78% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead UBS Group IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.09%, up by 14.39% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.89% share, a growth of 59.46% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.49% share, up 62.5% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.53%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.