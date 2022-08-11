South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 6.2% in July 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 6.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen an increase of 5.54% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 12.19% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 0.24% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 38.98% in July 2022, a 16.59% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 35.29% in July 2022, marking a 54.73% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 11.86% in July 2022, a 4.94% drop from June 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 9.71% in July 2022, a 14.55% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 40.88% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Banco Santander posted 233 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered an increase of 94.17% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 62 jobs and a 19.48% drop. Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 54 IT jobs and AIA Group with 45 jobs, recorded a 31.71% rise and a 10% drop, respectively, while Bancolombia recorded an 187.5% increase with 23 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 48.07% share in July 2022, a 47.17% increase over June 2022. Peru featured next with a 12.33% share, up 12.68% over the previous month. Chile recorded an 11.25% share, a growth of 48.98% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.5%, up by 26.53% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 10.94% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.17% share, up 47.22% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 7.4%, recording a month-on-month growth of 4.35%.