South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 4.1% in May 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 4.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen an increase of 8.28% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.32% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.72% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 45.08% in May 2022, a 21.8% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 18.03% in May 2022, marking a 135.71% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 13.66% in May 2022, a 1.96% drop from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 11.75% in May 2022, a 7.5% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 45.33% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 63 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 53.66% over the previous month, followed by AIA Group with 51 jobs and an 183.33% growth. Banco Santander with 47 IT jobs and Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 45 jobs, recorded a 20.51% rise and a 25% rise, respectively, while Morgan Stanley recorded a 25% decline with 12 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 31.69% share in May 2022, a 21.62% decrease over April 2022. Chile featured next with a 14.48% share, up 10.42% over the previous month. Anguilla recorded a 13.93% share, a growth of 183.33% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.58%, up by 0.8% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.11% share, registered a growth of 9.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 9.84% share, up 20% over April 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 8.47%, recording a month-on-month growth of 3.33%.