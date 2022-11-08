South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 7.0% in October 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 7.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 10.49% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.51% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 0.21% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 49.9% in October 2022, a 9.96% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 26.43% in October 2022, marking a 4.29% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 9.47% in October 2022, a 20% rise from September 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 9.07% in October 2022, an 11.54% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 19.07% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Banco Santander posted 104 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered an increase of 4% over the previous month, followed by Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 63 jobs and a 7.35% drop. Citigroup with 61 IT jobs and Banco BTG Pactual with 32 jobs, recorded a 64.86% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while BBVA recorded a 32.26% decline with 21 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 39.05% share in October 2022, a 29.41% increase over September 2022. Chile featured next with a 17.95% share, up 3.41% over the previous month. Peru recorded a 14.4% share, a drop of 31.13% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.52%, down by 14.56% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.2% share, registered a decline of 10% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.82% share, up 58.54% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 10.45%, recording a month-on-month growth of 26.19%.