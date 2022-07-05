South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 6.7% in June 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 6.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.27% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 12.49% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 0.97% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 40.3% in June 2022, an 18.34% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 27.59% in June 2022, marking a 39.13% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.73% in June 2022, a 14.06% rise from May 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 10.99% in June 2022, a 34.62% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 3.47% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Banco Santander posted 107 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 38.96% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 75 jobs and a 9.64% drop. AIA Group with 46 IT jobs and Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 35 jobs, recorded a 41.03% drop and a 30% drop, respectively, while Banco del Pichincha CA recorded a flat growth with 15 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 40.95% share in June 2022, an 8.57% increase over May 2022. Peru featured next with an 11.42% share, down 14.52% over the previous month. Anguilla recorded a 9.91% share, a drop of 41.77% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.77%, down by 2.35% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.79% share, registered a decline of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 7.76% share, down 23.4% over May 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 6.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 16.22%.