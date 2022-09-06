South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 3.1% in August 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 3.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen an increase of 2.81% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.91% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 40.65% in August 2022, a 21.64% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 37.93% in August 2022, marking a 5.91% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 10.71% in August 2022, a 21.25% drop from July 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 7.48% in August 2022, a 27.87% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 11.33% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Banco Santander posted 185 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 21.61% over the previous month, followed by AIA Group with 63 jobs and a 43.18% growth. Citigroup with 47 IT jobs and Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 44 jobs, recorded a 24.19% drop and an 18.52% drop, respectively, while BBVA recorded a 52.63% increase with 29 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 40.14% share in August 2022, a 27.61% decrease over July 2022. Chile featured next with a 10.71% share, down 21.25% over the previous month. Anguilla recorded a 10.71% share, a growth of 40% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.77%, down by 20.08% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.61% share, registered a decline of 9.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.67% share, down 10.53% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 5.95%, recording a month-on-month decline of 7.89%.