South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 2.9% in September 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 2.9% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen an increase of 0.49% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.47% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 0.84% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 44.03% in September 2022, a 13.03% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 36.12% in September 2022, marking a 7.08% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 9.1% in September 2022, a 7.58% drop from August 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 6.87% in September 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 20.63% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Banco Santander posted 215 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 13.76% over the previous month, followed by Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 68 jobs and a 54.55% growth. Citigroup with 37 IT jobs and The Bank of Nova Scotia with 35 jobs, recorded a 21.28% drop and a 400% rise, respectively, while BBVA recorded a 6.06% decline with 31 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 39.55% share in September 2022, a 9.5% increase over August 2022. Peru featured next with a 15.67% share, up 128.26% over the previous month. Chile recorded a 13.13% share, a growth of 39.68% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.33%, up by 11.91% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.24% share, registered a decline of 6.82% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.72% share, down 25% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 6.57%, recording a month-on-month growth of 76%.