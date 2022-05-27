South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 18.5% in April 2022

South & Central America witnessed an 18.5% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.63% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.39% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 1.59% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 57.77% in April 2022, a 47.72% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 19.54% in April 2022, marking a 38.41% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.76% in April 2022, a 19.35% drop from March 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 5.88% in April 2022, a 56.92% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 46.11% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Banco Santander posted 87 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 63.9% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 64 jobs and a 40.19% drop. Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 44 IT jobs and AIA Group with 32 jobs, recorded a 29.03% drop and a 3.03% drop, respectively, while Morgan Stanley recorded a 9.38% decline with 29 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 35.5% share in April 2022, a 47.84% decrease over March 2022. Peru featured next with a 17.86% share, down 41.78% over the previous month. Chile recorded a 13.45% share, a drop of 22.89% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.08%, down by 51.19% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.07% share, registered a decline of 12.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 14.29% share, down 46.88% over March 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 7.56%, recording a month-on-month decline of 5.26%.