South & Central America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 11.4% in November 2022

South & Central America witnessed an 11.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 5.82% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.52% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 0.66% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 38.15% in November 2022, a 47.62% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 35.55% in November 2022, marking an 8.21% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 12.14% in November 2022, a 6.67% drop from October 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 10.69% in November 2022, a 19.57% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 0.4% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Banco Santander posted 119 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 11.21% over the previous month, followed by Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 56 jobs and an 11.11% drop. Citigroup with 44 IT jobs and AIA Group with 18 jobs, recorded a 27.87% drop and a 28.57% rise, respectively, while Willis Towers Watson recorded a 350% increase with 9 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 43.64% share in November 2022, an 18.38% decrease over October 2022. Chile featured next with a 21.39% share, down 19.57% over the previous month. Peru recorded a 10.12% share, a drop of 50% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.68%, down by 18.95% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.03% share, registered a decline of 36.59% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.98% share, down 45.71% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.31%, recording a month-on-month decline of 82.98%.