South Africa’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 11.8% in August 2022

South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered an 11.8% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.65% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.85% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 40.76% in August 2022, registering an 18.02% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.68% share, an increase of 48.48% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 18.88%, registering a 28.77% rise from July 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 17.47%, up 74% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 45.49% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Sanlam posted 132 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 14.78% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 101 jobs and a 320.83% growth. Discovery with 80 IT jobs and Standard Bank Group with 51 jobs, recorded a 31.15% growth and an 88.89% growth, respectively, while Nedbank Group recorded a decline of 22% with 39 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.65%, up by 37.67% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.31% share, registered an increase of 21.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.05% share, up 42.86% over July 2022.