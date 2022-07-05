South Africa’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.8% in June 2022

South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered a 1.8% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.64% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.04% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.83% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 32.82% in June 2022, registering a 2.05% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 23.57% share, an increase of 24.42% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 22.25%, registering a 53.03% rise from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 19.38%, down 3.3% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 23.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Sanlam posted 145 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 173.58% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 90 jobs and a 12.62% drop. Discovery with 64 IT jobs and Absa Group with 56 jobs, recorded a 1.59% growth and a 40% growth, respectively, while Nedbank Group recorded a decline of 36.07% with 39 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.42%, up by 9.59% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.48% share, registered an increase of 12.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.1% share, up 23.08% over May 2022.