South Africa’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.0% in April 2022

South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered a 3.0% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.31% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.31% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.57% in April 2022, registering a 14.97% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.04% share, an increase of 2.74% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.45%, registering an 8.16% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.66%, up 50% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 18.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Sanlam posted 145 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 47.96% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 77 jobs and a 21.43% drop. Discovery with 48 IT jobs and Absa Group with 38 jobs, recorded a 9.43% decline and a 123.53% flat growth, respectively, while Nedbank Group recorded an increase of 62.5% with 26 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.96%, up by 13.51% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.93% share, registered an increase of 3.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.11% share, up 40% over March 2022.