South Africa’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 23.4% in October 2022

South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered a 23.4% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 20.31% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.63% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 32.84% in October 2022, registering a 47.66% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 22.58% share, an increase of 22.22% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 21.99%, registering a 29.25% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 18.77%, down 39.05% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 33.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Sanlam posted 186 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 28.74% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 59 jobs and a 24.36% drop. Absa Group with 30 IT jobs and Old Mutual with 20 jobs, recorded a 3.23% decline and a 23.08% decrease, respectively, while Standard Bank Group recorded a decline of 76.71% with 17 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.94%, down by 25% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.86% share, registered a decline of 28.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.2% share, down 57.55% over September 2022.