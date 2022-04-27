South Africa’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.3% in March 2022

South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered a 2.3% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.64% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.62% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 0.39% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.13% in March 2022, registering a 7.93% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.57% share, an increase of 23.08% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.37%, registering a 4.44% rise from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.65%, up 78.57% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 22.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Sanlam posted 97 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 27.63% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 83 jobs and a 66% growth. While Discovery Holdings recorded a decline of 16.39% with 51 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.47%, up by 5.79% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.42% share, registered an increase of 41.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.12% share, up 53.85% over February 2022.