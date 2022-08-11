South Africa’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 16.3% in July 2022

South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered a 16.3% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.47% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.54% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 1.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 46.24% in July 2022, registering a 3.61% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.62% share, a decrease of 40.65% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.47%, registering a 41.44% decline from June 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 13.44%, down 47.92% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 18.05% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Sanlam posted 115 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 33.14% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 61 jobs and a 6.15% drop. Nedbank Group with 50 IT jobs and Absa Group with 33 jobs, recorded a 3.85% decline and a 41.07% decrease, respectively, while Standard Bank Group recorded an increase of 575% with 27 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.68%, down by 32.52% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.03% share, registered an increase of 0.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.29% share, down 39.13% over June 2022.