Societe Generale’s IT hiring activity declines 5.0% in October 2022

France-based company Societe Generale’s IT hiring declined 5.0% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.89% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 19.66% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.31% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Societe Generale IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Societe Generale, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 56.05% in October 2022, and a 17.37% drop over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 21.34% in October 2022, and registered growth of 81.08%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.55% in October 2022, a 23.08% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Societe Generale

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 56.69% share, which marked a 13.59% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 35.35%, registering a 19.35% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 5.41% share and an 112.5% rise over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.55% and a month-on-month increase of 14.29%.

Mexico commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 49.68% share in October 2022, an 18.32% decline over September 2022. France featured next with a 21.34% share, up 39.58% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 7.01% share, an increase of 69.23% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Societe Generale IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.1%, down by 1.02% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.03% share, a decline of 15.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.87% share, up 138.46% over September 2022.