Societe Generale’s IT hiring activity declines 3.9% in May 2022

France-based company Societe Generale’s IT hiring declined 3.9% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.45% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.91% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.97% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Societe Generale IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Societe Generale, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.15% in May 2022, and a 26.52% drop over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 24.11% in May 2022, and registered growth of 35.38%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.41% in May 2022, a 22.58% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Societe Generale

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 73.7% share, which marked a 9.35% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 23.84%, registering a 35.56% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 2.47% share and a 40% drop over April 2022.

Mexico commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 67.4% share in May 2022, a 2.93% growth over April 2022. France featured next with a 12.05% share, down 53.68% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 5.75% share, an increase of 50% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Societe Generale IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.66%, down by 9.23% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.86% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.93% share, down 33.33% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.55%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.