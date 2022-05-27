Societe Generale’s IT hiring activity declines 21.6% in April 2022

France-based company Societe Generale’s IT hiring declined 21.6% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.9% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 4.68% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Societe Generale IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Societe Generale, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.6% in April 2022, and a 15.03% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 19.06% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 4.3%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.42% in April 2022, a 22.22% rise from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Societe Generale

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 57.82% share, which marked an 18.43% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 37.69%, registering a 6.67% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 4.07% share and a 24% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.43% and a month-on-month decline of 71.43%.

Mexico commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 54.39% share in April 2022, a 14.48% decline over March 2022. France featured next with a 26.77% share, up 8.7% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 4.28% share, an increase of 42.86% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Societe Generale IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.17%, down by 6.35% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.84% share, a decline of 19.55% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.78% share, down 18.18% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.21%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.