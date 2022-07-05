Societe Generale’s IT hiring activity declines 16.3% in June 2022

France-based company Societe Generale’s IT hiring declined 16.3% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.07% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.04% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.6% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Societe Generale IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Societe Generale, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.34% in June 2022, and a 7.46% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 20.65% in June 2022, and registered growth of 4.11%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.77% in June 2022, a 51.55% drop from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Societe Generale

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 74.18% share, which marked an 18.51% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 22.55%, registering a 24.55% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 2.17% share and a 38.46% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.09% and a month-on-month flat growth.

Mexico commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 62.77% share in June 2022, a 24.76% decline over May 2022. France featured next with a 14.95% share, flat growth over the previous month. Canada recorded a 10.05% share, an increase of 94.74% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Societe Generale IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.95%, down by 18.43% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.17% share, a decline of 28.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.61% share, up 21.74% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.