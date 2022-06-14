Singapore’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.8% in May 2022

Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered a 2.8% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.75% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.81% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.77% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.63% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 40.95% in May 2022, registering a 32.69% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 30.86% share, an increase of 7.22% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.68%, registering a 5.26% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8.01%, up 68.75% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 63.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Temasek Holdings (Private) posted 47 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 46.88% over the previous month, followed by DBS Group Holdings with 42 jobs and a 61.54% growth. JPMorgan Chase with 40 IT jobs and Citigroup with 31 jobs, recorded a 1900% growth and a 6.06% decrease, respectively, while Standard Chartered recorded an increase of 25% with 25 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.45%, up by 11.11% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.38% share, registered an increase of 11.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.98% share, up 5.71% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 9.2%, recording a month-on-month increase of 72.22%.