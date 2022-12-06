Singapore’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.5% in November 2022

Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered an 8.5% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.93% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.45% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 1.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.67% in November 2022, registering a 7.6% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.38% share, an increase of 16.67% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.8%, registering a 54.88% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.34%, down 35.71% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 28.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Temasek Holdings (Private) posted 73 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 25.86% over the previous month, followed by DBS Group Holdings with 33 jobs and a 5.71% drop. JPMorgan Chase with 31 IT jobs and UBS Group with 26 jobs, recorded a 138.46% growth and an 18.18% growth, respectively, while Oversea-Chinese Banking recorded an increase of 37.5% with 22 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 44.98%, down by 22.16% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 40.83% share, registered an increase of 2.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 9% share, down 36.59% over October 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.19%, recording a month-on-month decline of 61.54%.