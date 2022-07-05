Singapore’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.6% in June 2022

Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.6% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.68% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.32% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.23% in June 2022, registering a 4.08% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 17.73% share, a decrease of 31.19% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.18%, registering a 9.09% rise from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.29%, down 8.77% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 6.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Temasek Holdings (Private) posted 80 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 2.56% over the previous month, followed by DBS Group Holdings with 54 jobs and a 3.85% growth. JPMorgan Chase with 42 IT jobs and Visa with 32 jobs, recorded a 6.67% decline and a 52.38% growth, respectively, while Citigroup recorded an increase of 7.69% with 28 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.23%, down by 8.11% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.7% share, registered an increase of 13.53% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 10.4% share, down 13.73% over May 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.67%, recording a month-on-month decline of 54.72%.