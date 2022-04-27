Singapore’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.2% in March 2022

Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.2% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.61% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.22% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 0.91% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.34% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 57.07% in March 2022, registering a 25.45% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.83% share, an increase of 3.61% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.48%, registering a 15.07% rise from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.52%, down 39.6% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 19.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

DBS Group Holdings posted 112 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 20.43% over the previous month. Temasek Holdings (Private) with 100 IT jobs and United Overseas Bank with 43 jobs, recorded a 122.22% growth and a 24.56% decrease, respectively, while Visa recorded a decline of 82.79% with 37 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.55%, down by 12.34% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.55% share, registered a decline of 33.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 14.31% share, down 6.74% over February 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 7.59%, recording a month-on-month decline of 45.68%.