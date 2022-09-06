Singapore’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.0% in August 2022

Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.0% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.18% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.3% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.63% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.56% in August 2022, registering a 7.81% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.84% share, a decrease of 24.19% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.2%, registering a 41.43% decline from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.38%, down 28.3% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 15.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 73 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 305.56% over the previous month, followed by Temasek Holdings (Private) with 55 jobs and a 32.93% drop. DBS Group Holdings with 38 IT jobs and Citigroup with 30 jobs, recorded a 13.64% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Oversea-Chinese Banking recorded an increase of 36.36% with 30 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.81%, down by 10.71% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.42% share, registered a decline of 12.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 10.38% share, down 13.64% over July 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 10.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 11.63%.