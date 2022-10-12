Singapore’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.5% in September 2022

Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered a 4.5% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.79% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.75% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.95% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.95% in September 2022, registering a 9.48% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.18% share, an increase of 86.67% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.93%, registering a 17.31% rise from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 12.33%, up 31.71% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 16.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Temasek Holdings (Private) posted 93 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 69.09% over the previous month, followed by DBS Group Holdings with 47 jobs and an 11.9% growth. JPMorgan Chase with 41 IT jobs and Citigroup with 35 jobs, recorded a 43.84% decline and a 16.67% growth, respectively, while United Overseas Bank recorded an increase of 211.11% with 28 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.58%, up by 4.08% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 34.02% share, registered an increase of 19.2% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 11.19% share, up 25.64% over August 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 7.99%, recording a month-on-month decline of 23.91%.