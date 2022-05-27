Singapore’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.7% in April 2022

Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered a 2.7% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.37% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.36% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 1.34% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 52.28% in April 2022, registering a 22.58% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 23.96% share, an increase of 27.37% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.86%, registering a 22.22% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.94%, down 46.43% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.23% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

DBS Group Holdings posted 101 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 24.06% over the previous month, followed by Temasek Holdings (Private) with 93 jobs and a 7.92% drop. Citigroup with 60 IT jobs and United Overseas Bank with 48 jobs, recorded a 22.45% flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Standard Chartered recorded an increase of 58.33% with 38 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 43.76%, down by 21.63% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.64% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 12.48% share, down 35.71% over March 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 8.12%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.