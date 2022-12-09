Netherlands-based company Signify’s IT hiring an increased 14.0% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 27.05% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 10.49% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.41% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Signify IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Signify, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 52.31% in June 2021, and a 24.44% drop over May 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 27.69% in June 2021, and registered a 38.46% an increase. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 6.15% in June 2021, a flat growth from May 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Signify

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global packaging IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 43.08% share, which marked a 33.33% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 33.85%, registering a 42.11% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 23.08% share and a 15.38% growth over May 2021.

Netherlands commanded a leading presence in the region’s packaging industry IT hiring activity with a 36.92% share in June 2021, a 166.67% growth over May 2021. India featured next with a 23.08% share, down 53.13% over the previous month.United States recorded a 23.08% share, an increase of 114.29% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Signify IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.69%, down by 22.81% from May 2021. Entry Level positions with a 23.08% share, a growth of 400% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 9.23% share, down 50% over May 2021.