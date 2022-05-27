Royal Bank of Canada’s IT hiring activity rises 7.3% in April 2022

Canada-based company Royal Bank of Canada’s IT hiring rose 7.3% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.65% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.38% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.94% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Royal Bank of Canada IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Royal Bank of Canada, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 63.25% in April 2022, and a 68.28% rise over March 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 15.29% in April 2022, and registered growth of 127.08%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.4% in April 2022, an 116.13% rise from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Royal Bank of Canada

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 98.18% share, which marked a 75.88% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 1.26%, registering a 10% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.56% share and a 50% drop over March 2022.

Canada commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 93.97% share in April 2022, a 77.25% growth over March 2022. US featured next with a 4.21% share, up 50% over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead Royal Bank of Canada IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.83%, up by 62.9% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.58% share, a growth of 80.9% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.17% share, up 109.52% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.42%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.