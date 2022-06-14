Royal Bank of Canada’s IT hiring activity rises 19.8% in May 2022

Canada-based company Royal Bank of Canada’s IT hiring rose 19.8% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.47% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.62% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.83% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Royal Bank of Canada IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Royal Bank of Canada, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 56.74% in May 2022, and a 24.92% drop over April 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 15.35% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 32.65%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.63% in May 2022, a 47.06% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Royal Bank of Canada

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 96.98% share, which marked a 21.32% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 1.63%, registering a 22.22% month-on-month decline. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 0.93% share and a flat growth over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 0.47% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

Canada commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 90% share in May 2022, a 23.82% decline over April 2022. US featured next with a 6.98% share, up 36.36% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 0.7% share, a decline of 62.5% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Royal Bank of Canada IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.37%, down by 17.4% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.19% share, a decline of 41.9% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.51% share, down 6.67% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.93%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.