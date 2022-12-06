Poland’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.9% in November 2022

Poland’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.9% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.36% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.7% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.37% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.31% in November 2022, registering a 33.13% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 22.36% share, an increase of 1.85% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.89%, registering a 16.98% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.76%, up 20% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 16.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

ING Group posted 42 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 28.81% over the previous month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp with 37 jobs and a 428.57% growth. UBS Group with 35 IT jobs and Citigroup with 30 jobs, recorded a 7.89% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while JPMorgan Chase recorded an increase of 1200% with 13 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.67%, down by 25.45% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.73% share, registered an increase of 59.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.98% share, down 42.55% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.63%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.