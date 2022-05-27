Poland’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 14.2% in April 2022

Poland’s banking and payments industry registered a 14.2% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 16.56% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.5% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.69% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.89% in April 2022, registering a 35.92% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 14.04% share, a decrease of 42.61% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.55%, registering a 31.4% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.17%, down 27.5% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 31.32% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

SIX Group posted 100 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 46.81% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 63 jobs and a 5.97% drop. UBS Group with 60 IT jobs and Banco Santander with 45 jobs, recorded a 27.71% decline and a 40% decrease, respectively, while PZU recorded an increase of 14.71% with 39 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.4%, down by 41.13% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 12.77% share, registered a decline of 11.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 12.34% share, down 30.95% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.49%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.