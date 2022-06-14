Poland’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.9% in May 2022

Poland’s banking and payments industry registered a 1.9% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.17% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.11% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.18% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.1% in May 2022, registering a 28.21% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 15.89% share, an increase of 8.93% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.68%, registering a 2.38% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.17%, up 300% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 64.46% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

ING Group posted 107 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 723.08% over the previous month, followed by SIX Group with 62 jobs and a 14.81% growth. UBS Group with 47 IT jobs and Citigroup with 38 jobs, recorded a 30.56% growth and a 13.64% decrease, respectively, while Credit Suisse Group recorded a flat growth with 19 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.39%, up by 38.71% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.46% share, registered a decline of 15.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 9.64% share, down 7.5% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.52%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.