Poland’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.6% in July 2022

Poland’s banking and payments industry registered a 0.6% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.49% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.56% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 1.7% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.67% in July 2022, registering an 11.11% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.25% share, an increase of 27.94% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.92%, registering a 22.73% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.19%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 55.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

ING Group posted 133 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 182.98% over the previous month, followed by SIX Group with 67 jobs and a 5.63% drop. UBS Group with 54 IT jobs and PZU with 49 jobs, recorded an 8% growth and an 188.24% growth, respectively, while Citigroup recorded a decline of 4% with 24 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75.88%, up by 19.1% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.95% share, registered an increase of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 11.73% share, up 20.45% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.