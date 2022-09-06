North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 3.9% in August 2022

North America witnessed a 3.9% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen an increase of 3.45% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.76% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 61.48% in August 2022, a 37.23% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 13.54% in August 2022, marking a 21.98% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 10.11% in August 2022, a 22.5% rise from July 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 9.35% in August 2022, a 3.62% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 149.01% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over previous month.

JPMorgan Chase posted 2,350 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered an increase of 462.2% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 1,837 jobs and a 56.34% growth. Citigroup with 586 IT jobs and The Bank of New York Mellon with 472 jobs, recorded a 3.53% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Huntington Bancshares recorded a 258.33% increase with 430 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 91.32% share in August 2022, a 36.09% increase over July 2022. Canada featured next with a 6.48% share, down 31.6% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.19% share, a growth of 14.77% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.12%, up by 30.17% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.25% share, registered a growth of 23.46% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.58% share, up 7.25% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.04%, recording a month-on-month growth of 108.33%.