North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 12.9% in May 2022

North America witnessed a 12.9% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen an increase of 4.34% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.07% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering an increase of 0.79% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 70.68% in May 2022, a 90.53% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 10.08% in May 2022, marking a 15.89% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 7.42% in May 2022, a 4.62% rise from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.76% in May 2022, a 5.2% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 364.27% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over previous month.

US Bank posted 3,688 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 3025.42% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 1,712 jobs and a 579.37% growth. Citigroup with 573 IT jobs and Evolent Health with 444 jobs, recorded a 45.06% rise and a 150.85% rise, respectively, while Royal Bank of Canada recorded a 21.32% decline with 417 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 89.06% share in May 2022, a 70.63% increase over April 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.43% share, down 5.58% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.51% share, a growth of 22.36% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.73%, up by 44.41% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.07% share, registered a growth of 92.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.35% share, up 30.92% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.85%, recording a month-on-month growth of 110.45%.