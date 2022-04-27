North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 1.5% in March 2022

North America witnessed a 1.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen an increase of 1.42% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.75% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering an increase of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 66.32% in March 2022, a 10.86% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 12.55% in March 2022, marking a 3.45% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 8.99% in March 2022, a 16.61% drop from February 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.14% in March 2022, a 14.02% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 16.02% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over previous month.

JPMorgan Chase posted 1,008 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered an increase of 22.93% over the previous month. Citizens Financial Group with 865 IT jobs and Wells Fargo with 712 jobs, recorded a 53.1% rise and a 3.04% rise, respectively, while Citigroup recorded a 27.57% decline with 641 job postings during March 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 88.54% share in March 2022, a 10.88% decrease over February 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.88% share, down 3.44% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.54% share, a growth of 7.04% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.81%, down by 11.98% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.75% share, registered a decline of 6.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.56% share, down 6.94% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.88%, recording a month-on-month decline of 14.69%.