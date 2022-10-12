North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 5.5% in September 2022

North America witnessed a 5.5% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 5.15% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.88% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 58.84% in September 2022, a 12.26% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.6% in September 2022, marking a 2.69% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 9.85% in September 2022, a 6.7% drop from August 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 9.32% in September 2022, an 18.03% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 9.21% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over previous month.

US Bank posted 2,325 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 23.15% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 1,393 jobs and a 43.51% drop. Glynn Capital Management with 494 IT jobs and Citigroup with 469 jobs, recorded a 72.13% rise and a 20.1% drop, respectively, while Capital One Financial recorded a 7.75% increase with 417 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 90.4% share in September 2022, a 9.74% decrease over August 2022. Canada featured next with a 7.45% share, down 6.36% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.15% share, a drop of 10.54% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.1%, down by 11.41% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.88% share, registered a decline of 10.02% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.73% share, up 15.47% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.23%, recording a month-on-month decline of 32.68%.