North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 5.5% in July 2022

North America witnessed a 5.5% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.15% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.71% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering an increase of 0.05% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 57.07% in July 2022, a 15.89% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.14% in July 2022, marking a 7.21% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.5% in July 2022, a 6.05% drop from June 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 10.6% in July 2022, an 8.47% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 21.92% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over previous month.

US Bank posted 1,171 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 20.5% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 566 jobs and an 8.85% growth. Glynn Capital Management with 476 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 418 jobs, recorded a 219.46% rise and a 70.31% drop, respectively, while Bank of America recorded a 31.56% increase with 346 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 85.67% share in July 2022, a 14.58% decrease over June 2022. Canada featured next with an 11.89% share, down 1.24% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.41% share, a drop of 18.08% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.71%, down by 13.09% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.32% share, registered a decline of 14.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.1% share, down 6.89% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.87%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.95%.