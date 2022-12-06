North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 15.1% in November 2022

North America witnessed a 15.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 14.29% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.31% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 0.46% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 51.28% in November 2022, a 30.93% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 19.25% in November 2022, marking a 1.2% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.09% in November 2022, a 40.26% drop from October 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 9.44% in November 2022, a 34.13% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 15.25% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over previous month.

JPMorgan Chase posted 1,212 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 262.87% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 1,004 jobs and a 50.57% drop. EQT with 700 IT jobs and Citigroup with 452 jobs, recorded a 69900% rise and a 2.73% rise, respectively, while Capital One Financial recorded a 21.88% decline with 282 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 89.87% share in November 2022, a 28.37% decrease over October 2022. Canada featured next with a 7.89% share, down 36.04% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.21% share, a drop of 35.76% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.02%, down by 31.88% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.83% share, registered a decline of 29.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.99% share, down 32.34% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 4.15%, recording a month-on-month growth of 74.64%.