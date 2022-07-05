North America’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 10.3% in June 2022

North America witnessed a 10.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 10.18% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.16% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.7% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 58.21% in June 2022, a 49.22% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 12.9% in June 2022, marking a 28% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.19% in June 2022, a 36.35% drop from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 10.09% in June 2022, a 37.23% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 60.56% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over previous month.

JPMorgan Chase posted 1,120 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 42.33% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 1,091 jobs and a 78.68% drop. Citigroup with 486 IT jobs and Visa with 300 jobs, recorded an 11.31% drop and a 14.04% drop, respectively, while Societe Generale recorded an 18.51% decline with 273 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 88.26% share in June 2022, a 44.78% decrease over May 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.84% share, down 14.07% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.9% share, a drop of 36.91% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.75%, down by 38.26% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.86% share, registered a decline of 52.17% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.18% share, down 30.21% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.22%, recording a month-on-month decline of 26.92%.