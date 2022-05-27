Morgan Stanley’s IT hiring activity declines 1.3% in April 2022

US-based company Morgan Stanley’s IT hiring declined 1.3% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.79% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.69% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.43% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Morgan Stanley IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Morgan Stanley, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.09% in April 2022, and a 22.73% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.32% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 11.76%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.97% in April 2022, a 21.88% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Morgan Stanley

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with an 84.49% share, which marked a 16.9% drop over the previous month.

South & Central America stood next with 6.92%, registering a 9.38% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.73% share and a 36.84% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 2.86% and a month-on-month decline of 68.42%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 84.49% share in April 2022, a 14.9% decline over March 2022. Peru featured next with a 6.92% share, down 9.38% over the previous month. Italy recorded a 5.73% share, a decline of 4% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Morgan Stanley IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.09%, down by 20.61% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.73% share, a decline of 18.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 13.13% share, down 12.7% over March 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 4.06%, recording a month-on-month decline of 55.26%.