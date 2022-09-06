Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 11.4% in August 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed an 11.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen an increase of 6.76% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.12% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering an increase of 0.22% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 41.31% in August 2022, an 8.4% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 19.82% in August 2022, marking a 54.76% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 17.84% in August 2022, a 72.06% rise from July 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 17.07% in August 2022, a 30.23% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 44.48% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 132 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered an increase of 14.78% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 101 jobs and a 320.83% growth. Discovery with 80 IT jobs and Standard Bank Group with 54 jobs, recorded a 31.15% rise and a 74.19% rise, respectively, while Nedbank Group recorded a 22% decline with 39 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 75.91% share in August 2022, a 33.51% increase over July 2022. Israel featured next with a 5.79% share, up 8.57% over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 4.88% share, a growth of 45.45% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.89%, up by 32.68% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.37% share, registered a growth of 23.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.28% share, up 8.82% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.46%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.