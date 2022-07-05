Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 0.2% in June 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 0.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.02% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.05% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.45% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 35.61% in June 2022, a 4.64% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 21.93% in June 2022, marking a 48.81% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 20.7% in June 2022, an 18% rise from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 18.77% in June 2022, a 4.46% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 23.22% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 145 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 173.58% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 90 jobs and a 12.62% drop. Discovery with 64 IT jobs and Absa Group with 60 jobs, recorded a 1.59% rise and a 39.53% rise, respectively, while Nedbank Group recorded a 36.07% decline with 39 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 79.65% share in June 2022, an 11.55% increase over May 2022. Israel featured next with a 5.09% share, down 14.71% over the previous month. Tunisia recorded a 3.33% share, a growth of 171.43% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.84%, up by 13.39% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.82% share, registered a growth of 3.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.63% share, up 10.77% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.7%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.