Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 9.1% in July 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 9.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 4.17% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.22% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 0.59% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 48.16% in July 2022, a 10.67% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 16.63% in July 2022, marking a 37.23% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 16.05% in July 2022, a 41.13% drop from June 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 13.15% in July 2022, a 40.87% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 16.91% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 115 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 33.14% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 61 jobs and a 6.15% drop. Nedbank Group with 50 IT jobs and Absa Group with 33 jobs, recorded a 3.85% drop and a 45% drop, respectively, while Worldline recorded a flat growth with 31 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 71.95% share in July 2022, a 26.34% decrease over June 2022. Israel featured next with a 6.77% share, down 12.5% over the previous month. Niger recorded a 5.8% share, a growth of 233.33% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.99%, down by 27.38% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.27% share, registered a growth of 5.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.15% share, down 12.82% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.58%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.