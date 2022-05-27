Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 5.2% in April 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 5.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.25% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.1% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 1.2% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 57.2% in April 2022, an 8.46% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 18.26% in April 2022, marking a 4.26% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 12.17% in April 2022, a 3.23% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 9.33% in April 2022, a 24.32% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 18.79% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 145 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 47.96% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 77 jobs and a 21.43% drop. Discovery with 48 IT jobs and Absa Group with 39 jobs, recorded a 9.43% drop and a 129.41% rise, respectively, while Nedbank Group recorded a 62.5% increase with 26 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 79.92% share in April 2022, an 11.93% increase over March 2022. Israel featured next with a 7.51% share, down 11.9% over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 3.04% share, a growth of 7.14% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.49%, up by 7.56% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.99% share, registered a decline of 8.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.71% share, up 26.67% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.81%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.