Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 2.8% in March 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 2.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.
March 2022 has seen an increase of 2.95% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.
IT jobs accounted for a 15.74% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering a decrease of 0.89% over the last three-month average share.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 56.68% in March 2022, a 2.95% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 17.89% in March 2022, marking a 23.88% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 13.15% in March 2022, a 1.67% rise from February 2022.
Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.33% in March 2022, a 61.9% rise over the previous month.
Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022
The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 22.48% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over previous month.
Sanlam posted 97 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered an increase of 27.63% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 83 jobs and a 66% growth. FirstRand with 83 IT jobs and Discovery with 51 jobs, recorded a 66% rise and a 16.39% drop, respectively, while Discovery Holdings recorded a 16.39% decline with 51 job postings during March 2022.
Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry
South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 70.47% share in March 2022, a 17.63% increase over February 2022. Israel featured next with a 10.99% share, flat growth over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 4.09% share, a drop of 13.64% compared with February 2022.
Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022
Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.78%, down by 2.76% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.9% share, registered a growth of 33.33% compared with the previous month.
In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.68% share, up 10.71% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.65%, recording a month-on-month growth of 200%.