Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 2.8% in March 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 2.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen an increase of 2.95% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.74% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering a decrease of 0.89% over the last three-month average share.

