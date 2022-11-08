Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 17.6% in October 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 17.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 13.97% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.04% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 40.47% in October 2022, a 36.33% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 20.76% in October 2022, marking a 15.29% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 17.37% in October 2022, a 31.09% drop from September 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 16.95% in October 2022, a 36.51% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 22.25% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 186 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a decline of 28.74% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 59 jobs and a 24.36% drop. Absa Group with 31 IT jobs and Rapyd Financial Network (2016) with 21 jobs, recorded a 6.06% drop and a 162.5% rise, respectively, while Old Mutual recorded a 27.59% decline with 21 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 72.25% share in October 2022, a 33.01% decrease over September 2022. Israel featured next with an 8.69% share, down 18% over the previous month. Niger recorded a 3.18% share, a growth of 25% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.92%, down by 16.81% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.79% share, registered a decline of 35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.08% share, down 50.86% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.21%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.