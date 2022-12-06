Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 16.9% in November 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 16.9% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 14.49% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.13% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 1.43% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 38.26% in November 2022, a 35.56% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 26.12% in November 2022, marking a flat month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.83% in November 2022, a 31.03% drop from October 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 15.57% in November 2022, a 48.7% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 26.45% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Discovery posted 73 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 23.73% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 56 jobs and a 133.33% growth. Sanlam with 45 IT jobs and Absa Group with 36 jobs, recorded a 75.81% drop and a 16.13% rise, respectively, while Capitec Bank Holdings recorded an 80% increase with 18 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s banking and payments industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 68.34% share in November 2022, a 34.43% decrease over October 2022. United Arab Emirates featured next with an 8.44% share, up 60% over the previous month. Israel recorded a 7.12% share, a drop of 41.3% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.59%, down by 29.53% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.75% share, registered a decline of 32.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.14% share, down 36.11% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.53%, recording a month-on-month growth of 100%.